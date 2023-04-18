Register
Rugby author's award-winning children's book celebrates imagination, creativity and joy

“The Box is a rhyming picture book about a bored young boy who heads off on a whirlwind of adventure”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:05 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:25 BST

An author from Long Lawford has penned an award-winning rhyming picture book about a bored young boy who heads off on a whirlwind of adventure.

Kat Walsh, who self-published The Box last February, was thrilled her work was awarded the Gold Award in the Pre-School Picture Book Category at the Wishing Shelf Book Awards 2022.

She has gone on to inspire and help young people with her ideas.

Kat Walsh.
Kat Walsh.

Kat said: “It is story that celebrates imagination and creativity and reminds children (and parents!) about the joys of simple role play.

“I have visited a few local schools to share it with the children and have received glowing feedback. I also wrote an article for the local parenting magazine, Toddle About, which featured in their New Year edition.”

The Box is available from Amazon and other good outlets priced £5.99.

