Matthew Francis.

A Rugby author promises his new book will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

Matthew Francis has written about living and working in Russia, with funny and sometimes dangerous outcomes.

A book signing of Ruskie, Beers, Bears & Babushkas is taking place at The Squirrel pub in Rugby on July 21 from 4pm.

Matthew has spent the last ten years working with global organisations, some of which have been in remote and sometimes hostile locations.