Rugby baker in 'tiers' after winning cake designer award in national competition
A Rugby baker has cooked her way to success after starting her cake business in a converted garage 11 years ago.
Claire Rowland followed her heart and launched Claire's Creative Bakes from her Hillmorton Road home.
After years of hard work – and a lot of baking – Claire has been crowned Cake Designer of the Year in The English Wedding Awards 2024.
She said: “In September last year I finally took the leap to go full time. I work out of my studio at home which is a converted garage, but worthy of the name studio!
“I still don’t know who nominated me for the award, but I was up against eight other finalists.”
Claire was thrilled when her named was called at the Crowne Plaza ceremony in Birmingham last week. She said: “It means so much after putting in a lot of hard work over the last 11 years.”