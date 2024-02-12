Register
Rugby baker in 'tiers' after winning cake designer award in national competition

“It means so much after all I’ve put in over 11 years”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:16 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 11:27 GMT
A Rugby baker has cooked her way to success after starting her cake business in a converted garage 11 years ago.

Claire Rowland followed her heart and launched Claire's Creative Bakes from her Hillmorton Road home.

After years of hard work – and a lot of baking – Claire has been crowned Cake Designer of the Year in The English Wedding Awards 2024.

Claire with her award.Claire with her award.
Claire with her award.

She said: “In September last year I finally took the leap to go full time. I work out of my studio at home which is a converted garage, but worthy of the name studio!

“I still don’t know who nominated me for the award, but I was up against eight other finalists.”

Claire was thrilled when her named was called at the Crowne Plaza ceremony in Birmingham last week. She said: “It means so much after putting in a lot of hard work over the last 11 years.”

Visit www.clairescreativebakes.co.uk

