Rugby baker in 'tiers' after winning cake designer award in national competition

A Rugby baker has cooked her way to success after starting her cake business in a converted garage 11 years ago.

Claire Rowland followed her heart and launched Claire's Creative Bakes from her Hillmorton Road home.

After years of hard work – and a lot of baking – Claire has been crowned Cake Designer of the Year in The English Wedding Awards 2024.

Claire with her award.

She said: “In September last year I finally took the leap to go full time. I work out of my studio at home which is a converted garage, but worthy of the name studio!

“I still don’t know who nominated me for the award, but I was up against eight other finalists.”