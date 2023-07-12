Rugby-based banker on par with some of golf’s greats at air ambulance fundraiser

“I only play three or four times a year – I wish it was more – and it means I haven’t got an official handicap, so I was given the maximum extra strokes possible”

A Rugby-based banker put himself in the company of some of golf’s greats by claiming victory at a fundraising event for the air ambulance.

Stuart Andrews didn’t hold out much hope of victory when he saw just how tough the course was at Nailcote Hall Hotel and Golf Club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The venue is home to one of the best loved Par Three courses in the country – so much so that it plays host to the British Par Three Championship and has seen the likes of Major winner Ian Woosnam grace its greens.

Corin Crane, Tom Mongan, Cheyenne Angliss (all Chamber), Rob Underhay (of Rybrook BMW, who sponsored the event).

But after getting off to a flying start at Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Annual President’s Golf Day last month, he secured the win by a single stroke, after handicaps were taken into account.

Stuart said: “I only play three or four times a year – I wish it was more – and it means I haven’t got an official handicap, so I was given the maximum extra strokes possible.

“I think, ultimately, that gave me a slight advantage, because I was effectively given two extra shots per hole. I got the first down in three so, technically, it meant I’d got a hole in one!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As the round progressed, I managed to get enough fours and fives to hang on for the win. I can honestly say, I never thought I’d be mentioned in the same breath as Ian Woosnam when it comes to golf!

“It was a great day and, as a business, we really see the value in attending a variety of Chamber events right across the region.”

Stuart, who is the Chamber’s bank manager, was one of 27 golfers to tee off at the annual event that raised funds to support the vital work of the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance – a service which relies entirely on voluntary donations and support from our communities.