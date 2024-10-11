Rugby-based Revive! close in on £25m sales as strong growth continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Franchisee revenue for Q3 has grown by 10% since 2023 for the Revive! network

A leading Warwickshire-based mobile vehicle repair firm is reporting record financial growth propelled by customer demand and the increased opportunities this has provided to its franchisees.

Rugby-based Revive! Auto Innovations, the country’s largest SMART mobile vehicle repair firm, has seen Q3 franchisee revenue increase by 10% over 2023 figures, alongside steady growth in its UK-wide network of franchisees with the addition of a further four new Revive! businesses opening in the Crewe, Exeter, Bolton and Worcester areas.

The 2024 revenue figures compared to the same year to date period in 2021 confirm that franchisee growth continues at an astonishing rate, up 72% on 2021 figures.

While significant, Revive! has even bigger ambitions for the future. The firm currently employs over 220 technicians and plans to recruit an additional 180 by 2028, aiming to grow annual sales to £40 million during that time. Revive! also targets a turnover of £25 million by the end of this year, a testament to its strong market position and ongoing demand.

Revive! offers a mobile service for minor bodywork repairs, including bumper scuffs, panel damage, paint scratches, small dents, and even alloy wheel damage, including diamond cut and specialist finishes.

Mark Llewellyn, Managing Director at Revive!, commented: “The facts speak for themselves. More and more customers appreciate a mobile vehicle repair service that comes to their home or place of work, as it eliminates the hassle of traveling to a workshop.

“Our franchisees have consistently responded to customer demand, providing a first-class experience that has garnered numerous customer service and business accolades for both them and Revive! HQ itself.”

There is also further optimism for Revive! and its franchisees, along with good news for new and existing customers.

Large sectors of the general public remain unaware of the cost savings and benefits that mobile SMART repairs provide over traditional body shop repairs, as recently revealed by touch-up paint supplier Car Paint Colours UK, indicating there is untapped potential for further demand.

Mark added: “Revive! has been on an incredible journey since we first started in 2004. However, we won’t rest on our laurels. Together with our exceptional franchisees and technicians, we will continue to promote the benefits of a mobile SMART repair service to an increasing number of customers across the UK.”