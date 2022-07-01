Rugby-based yoga teacher wins regional award

Rugby-based yoga teacher Claire Bradley has won a regional award.

Rugby-based yoga teacher Claire Bradley has won a regional award.

She was named the best Yoga/Pilates studio in Warwickshire and the West Midlands after over 765,000 votes were cast by supporters in the ninth year of The Muddy Stiletto Awards 2022.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire, who qualified as a certified yoga teacher in 2018, established her business while still working as a music administrator at Rugby School. She now teaches yoga full time across Rugby and Warwickshire, running classes for every ability level, with special pregnancy and postnatal yoga classes.

Claire said: "I am overwhelmed by this award. To share what I love and have people enjoy my offerings is reward enough, so this recognition and accolade has left me speechless and immensely joyful. I am grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for me."