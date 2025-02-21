Rugby Bikefest is back! Motorcyclists thunder into town for free family event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorcyclists will thunder into Rugby for a free day of family fun in the town.

Get ready for the sound of engines revving and the excitement of two-wheelers taking over the town centre as Rugby Bikefest returns on Sunday, May 18.

The high octane fuelled free family day out, organised by Rugby First in collaboration with local motorcycling groups and Rugby Borough Council, runs between 10.30am and 4pm.

Bikefest includes a ‘ride-in,’ bike displays, stalls, live music, children’s activities, a funfair, food, cars and arena displays - ensuring a fantastic day out for bike

Biker girls from last year's festival. Picture: Patrick Joyce

enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike!

The ride in is one of the festival highlights with hundreds of bikes entering the town centre, creating a visual, moving and colourful spectacle.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said, “The event attracts thousands of people from far and wide and provides a great opportunity for local businesses and start-ups to showcase what Rugby town centre has on offer and is all about.

"If you are a local business and interested in having a stall, there are a variety of discounts available. Please be aware though that the event is very popular with stallholders and there is a limited capacity so stalls will be offered on a first come first served basis.

"If you don’t want a stall, why not create a bike themed promotion or offer that could run in advance or on the day, and take advantage of the additional footfall and media coverage that the event will generate.”

If you are interested in having a stall email [email protected] or for festival promotions and offers email [email protected] . Further information on the festival

visit www.rugbyfirst.org or follow us on our socials.