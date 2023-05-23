Register
Rugby birthday girl celebrates 40th in style and helps raise vital funds for hospice in mum's memory

"They kept us informed and allowed us to be with mum any time we wanted. It became a home to us all and felt safe and familiar”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:36 BST

A Rugby fundraiser has celebrated her 40th birthday in style and helped raise vital funds for the hospice in memory of her mother.

Claire Pinks held a cake sale and shopping day at Rugby Railway Club in Hillmorton Road on Sunday.

She has smashed her target of £1,000 to give something back to Myton Hospice who took care of her mother.

Pauline Lomax.
Pauline Lomax.

Pauline Lomax died at Coventry Myton Hospice in 2018 aged 63.

"The hospice made those last three weeks much easier,” Claire said.

"They kept us informed and allowed us to be with mum any time we wanted. It became a home to us all and felt safe and familiar.”

The hospice helped Claire and her then fiancé organise a wedding blessing.

Raising money at Rugby Railway Club.
Raising money at Rugby Railway Club.

“The care they gave to mum was so dignified even in the hours after she passed,” said Claire

"Nothing was too much for them and it meant so much that mum was there for our wedding blessing. It really was the last day that mum was able to enjoy.”

They provided ongoing support to her dad and son, who was nine at the time.

Claire said: “The cake sale and shopping day raised £1,463.55, plus online donations of £930, with more still due in.”

The fundraisers celebrate.
The fundraisers celebrate.

Friends, family and local businesses donated items for the day, which included sweet treats like fudge and sweet cones, along with second hand books and a raffle.

Organisers would like to thank everybody who supported the event.

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/claire-lomax-1672993902715?

