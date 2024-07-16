Rugby Borough Council: Councillor calls for halt to embalming the dead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby councillor has called for the use of embalming fluids ahead of burials to be stopped amid environmental concerns.

Councillor Noreen New (Lib Dem, Paddox) admitted the idea would be “controversial” but argued that Rugby Borough Council should consider becoming a trailblazer.

Embalming involves putting disinfectant into the bodies of dead people to delay changes which occur after death, giving the deceased a more restful appearance and sometimes removing the visible effects of the cause of death.

Cllr New is concerned that the process introduces unwanted chemicals to the natural environment with long-term impacts.

A view of Rainsbrook Crem.

Her address came as part of the council’s decision to sign off new cemetery regulations ahead of the opening of 3,000 burial plots on the site of Rainsbrook Cemetery and Crematorium.

The council’s policies on cemeteries had not been updated for 10 years with the refresh bringing the new site into the equation, meaning it can open as planned later this year.

Cllr New said: “I visited the new site in Rainsbrook and I realised how deep it is going, the digging that is going on there, massive construction work is going on.

“Thoughts came to mind about the burials that will be taking place. We don’t have any plans for green burials to reduce the amount of chemicals in the embalming fluids, things that will be a risk to our natural environment.

“If we are doing regulations for funeral directors, I think we need to try to phase out the use of embalming fluids. I know it is a controversial subject but we do have to consider the environment and how these chemicals can get into the water supplies below ground.

“I think we need to try to promote green burials and look at that option for people in Rugby because that is the way we need to be moving forward when our loved ones pass on, or ourselves when the time comes.”

Councillor Claire Edwards (Lab, Coton & Boughton), the borough’s portfolio holder for communities, homes, regulation and safety, replied: “There is provision for green burials at Lilbourne (Greenhaven Woodland Burial Ground) and we need to make sure that is used and available.”

She did not address the issue of embalming.

The council is responsible for four cemeteries – Watts Lane, Whinfield, Croop Hill and Clifton Road with Rainsbrook now added to the list.

Its report says the regulations “have been formulated to ensure the cemeteries remain well maintained, pose no safety risk to either visitors or operatives and are environmentally friendly”.

They preclude the planting of trees and shrubs, the erection of fences, railings or ornaments and the placing of gravel or glass items in any part of the cemetery, including placing items on trees within the cemetery, noting that all such items “will be removed immediately”.