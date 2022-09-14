Rugby Borough Council reveal service arrangements for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral

The day has been declared a national bank holiday to give individuals, businesses and other organisations the opportunity to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her historic reign.Refuse, recycling and garden waste collections will be suspended. Collections scheduled to take place on Monday will take place on Saturday (September 17). Residents should ensure bins are ready for collection from 7am.The Town Hall, The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, and The Benn Hall will all be closed on Monday.Services set to take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Monday will go ahead as scheduled.Homelessness and property repairsThe council's out-of-hours, emergency hotlines will be in operation on Monday.For emergency homelessness support, call (01788) 579706.To report an emergency property repair, call (01788) 533888.