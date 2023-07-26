“I had a five centimetre tumour in my rectum and some secondaries in my liver. I underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy”

A Rugby bowel cancer survivor is taking the plunge to help other people with the disease.

Martin Saxby will swim 15 lengths in August to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK.

He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021 and wants to help prevent others suffering from it by spreading awareness of its symptoms.

Every 15 minutes someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK, making it the fourth most common cancer.

Martin, 71, said, “I was diagnosed with bowel cancer in early 2021. I had a five centimetre tumour in my rectum and some secondaries in my liver. I underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

"This was followed by two major operations on my bowels and liver which left me with an ileostomy bag. I was able to have the ileostomy reversed in October 2022 and I am now virtually back to normal with no signs of bowel cancer. I am very grateful to God, the medical profession, and my family and friends for their support.”

“I had had some telltale signs, but it was only after regular screening that the cancer was detected, and treatment began.”

Luke Squires, Director of Fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, says: “We are so grateful to Martin for taking part in Swim15 and really inspired by him for speaking so openly about his diagnosis and treatment.”