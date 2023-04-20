Register
Rugby business helps disadvantaged women have brighter futures with donation

Futures for Women is a charity that provides interest-free loans to women to fund further education and training

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

A charity that helps disadvantaged women further their career opportunities has received a donation of £1,000 from a Rugby business.

The Amazon fulfilment centre has helped Futures for Women, a charity that provides interest-free loans to women to fund further education and training to encourage their economic independence.

The donation from Amazon in Rugby will go towards supporting women undertaking further education courses at Rugby College with course fees and equipment costs.

David Hall, Site Leader at Amazon in Rugby, said: “Futures for Women is a fantastic charity that supports women in Rugby to pursue further education and career paths, and overcome economic barriers to. We are pleased to support the charity with this donation, and hope it raises awareness of its services.”

Senatha Selvarajah, who works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Rugby, nominated the charity for the donation.

She added: “Futures for Women is a brilliant charity that does fantastic things for women in our community. I’m pleased Amazon is supporting the team at Futures for Women with this donation.”

Rosie Parr from Futures for Women said: “Thank you to David and the team at Amazon for this donation. We reply on such donations to support disadvantaged women across Rugby in the pursuit of their dream career. I would urge any women in need of educational or career support to reach out – we are here to help.”

Futures for Women received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support communities in and around its operating locations throughout the UK.

