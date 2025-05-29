Rugby business owner wins Franchisee of the Year award
Anneka took over the franchise in July 2023 and has grown the business to welcome over 260 families every week to her engaging, multi-sensory music classes for babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers.
“I’m over the moon to receive this award again,” said Anneka. “It means so much to be recognised for our achievements, but even more rewarding is seeing the joy, confidence and development that music brings to the children and families in our classes.”
Rhythm Time, which is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year, is one of the UK’s leading providers of early years music classes. Developed by music and education specialists, its programme supports children’s physical, emotional and social development in line with the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS).
Classes run during term time across Rugby, Coventry and West Northants, along with special party and event sessions. Rhythm Time also offers music classes for childminders, nurseries and pre-schools, as well as birthday party packages.
For more information, visit rhythmtime.net/coventry-rugby