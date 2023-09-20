Rugby business owner wins national awards

Andy is one of 28 X-Press Legal office owners. He launched his business in 2007 supporting the conveyancing sector in Leicester , Warwickshire and Worcestershire , working with legal practices to provide property searches and reports.

Commenting on his award wins, he said: “As a small business owner working to support local law firms and conveyancers, it’s great to see my commitment to my clients recognised. There is always huge support and encouragement throughout the X-Press network and to receive this award is fantastic. Together, we play a vital role within the property transaction sector and are always pushing to deliver new innovations to our clients to help streamline services.”