Rugby business owner wins national awards

A business owner from Rugby has won two awards as part of his company's annual ceremony.
By Karoline PeachContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 16:36 BST
Andy Hunt was named Franchisee of the Year and the Business Development Award at the X-Press Legal Services’ annual conference held at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire.

Andy is one of 28 X-Press Legal office owners. He launched his business in 2007 supporting the conveyancing sector in Leicester, Warwickshire and Worcestershire, working with legal practices to provide property searches and reports.

Commenting on his award wins, he said: “As a small business owner working to support local law firms and conveyancers, it’s great to see my commitment to my clients recognised. There is always huge support and encouragement throughout the X-Press network and to receive this award is fantastic. Together, we play a vital role within the property transaction sector and are always pushing to deliver new innovations to our clients to help streamline services.”

