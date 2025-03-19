Rugby businesses give hero paperboy brand new bike and special meal out

Rugby businesses have rewarded a teenager for his heroic efforts after he alerted a couple to a fatal house fire.

Joel Hart, 15, was on his paper round when he told the people living next to the house on fire in Firs Drive about the emergency.

He reacted quickly, allowing them to escape, before calling 999.

Rugby Advertiser journalist Lucie Green thought Joel, who is autistic, needed to be rewarded for potentially saving more lives in last month’s tragedy.

Joel with his new bike, pictured with (left-right) mum Rebecca, dad Liam and Emily, deputy manager of the Rugby branch of Halfords.Joel with his new bike, pictured with (left-right) mum Rebecca, dad Liam and Emily, deputy manager of the Rugby branch of Halfords.
She said: “Sadly, a lovely couple lost their lives in that terrible, terrible incident. Our thoughts remain with their family.

“Joel’s quick-thinking stopped anyone else being hurt and I thought he needed to be rewarded for his gallant efforts, so I contacted Halfords who were more than happy to help.

"They let Joel choose his own brand new bike up to the value of £250. Everyone at the Rugby Advertiser is so grateful for their generosity. It was a joy to see Joel ride off on his new wheels, with a big smile on his face.”

Joel said he was ‘overwhelmed’ with his silver Carrera bike.

Joel and his family enjoy a night out at The Courthouse.Joel and his family enjoy a night out at The Courthouse.
Emily Western, deputy manager at the Rugby branch of Halfords, Elliott's Field, said: “We were sorry to hear about the tragic incident and send our condolences to the Hall family. It is thanks to Joel’s quick instincts that the tragedy wasn’t even greater.

"We’re delighted to offer Joel a new bike to recognise his brave actions. We hope it will help Joel during his paper rounds and acts as a reminder to him of the hero he is.”

Lucie also contacted Abey Varghese at The Courthouse in North Street, Rugby who wanted to do their bit for the family.

Abey said: “This tragic incident saddened the whole of Rugby, but thank God Joel was on time to help save the others.

Joel and his family enjoy a night out thanks to the owners of The Courthouse in Rugby.Joel and his family enjoy a night out thanks to the owners of The Courthouse in Rugby.
“The Courthouse was more than happy to invite Joel and his family for a meal with us and also to encourage other unsung heroes of our community.”

