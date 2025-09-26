Rugby businesses invited to get quacking for life-saving cancer campaign

Businesses in Rugby are invited to get quacking and help save lives.

Fundraising champion Tracie Townsend-Mills, who has terminal cancer, is encouraging people to check their bodies on the 17th of every month.

She is the driving force behind ‘Check Your Ducks’, raising awareness of just how important it is to check your ‘ducks’ for early signs of cancer.

Tracie, who lives in Rugby, is inviting outlets to have a basket of ducks on display to sell.

Celebrity Lorraine Kelly with her ducks.

She said: “Together, we’re spreading the word, saving lives, and showing the power of community support.

"Ducks are available at each location for a minimum donation of £1 and every pound helps us keep raising awareness.

"Let’s keep this campaign flying and quack the message far and wide by sharing this post, supporting local, and help us keep spreading awareness.”

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly (pictured) sent Tracie some positive words and is behind their message which is: check yourself; check your loved ones; check in with your GP for any signs or symptoms that could be cancer.

Get your ducks here:

Ade Spuds

Artist and Co

Bairstow Eves Coventry

Barley Mow

Beauty Co

Belle Peau

Bespoke Hair

Bilton Post Office

Bilton School

Binkys Boutique

Bird & Poultry Supplies

Blended - Paige Dunkley

Brownlands Nursing Home

BT Tyres

Butlers Mews Care Home

Cadent

Café Roj

Cathy Price

Cemex

Charles Trent

Clifton Inn

Concept Beuaty

Co-op (hillmorton)

Crow Pie

Crowhurst Gale

Denise Cleary - Hairdressers

Eastlands Primary - Laura

Enigma

Experience Hair Design (& Britta)

Florence Bridal

Gurtis Beauty

Gymophobics

Hair Barn

Hair by Jackie of Coleshill

Hickorys

Hilmorton Ex Servicemans

Hope Clothing

Hope Newsagents

Jeans Flowers

Joseph Morris Butcher

Kate Webb - Hairdressers

Kitchen 126 - Shop 1

Kitchen 126 - Shop 2

Kym-Lee Hair (Beyond/Infinity)

Lilbourne Care Home

Lynn Phipps

M and M jewellers

Millenium Hair

Monarch Carpets - Rugby

Myton

Nail Retreat

Natasha Warmington (Maple Unit)

Nationwide Windows

Nicola Rigby - Teacher

Nurse Louise Aesthetics

Onley Prison

Phoenix

Pickle and Pie

Plant Me Happy

Reflections

Revel Funeral Home

Rhi Beauty

Roisin Brandish Beauty

Rugby Tap

Rugby Town FC

Rye Hill

Sammie Lou Bridal

Utopia

Scallywags

Shine A Light

Snowflake/Earl Street

Spiritual Church

St Andrews RFC

Stratford Caravan Park

Tanning Shop

Terrcotta

The Bear

The Bell

The Bridal Gallery

The Bull Clifton

The Courthouse

The Cuppa Coffee - Dunchurch

The George Bilton

The Hair Shack

The Raglan

The Railway Club

The Rose Room

The Stottie Shop

The Windmill

The Workers

Traceys Beauty

Treacles

Vietta - Lutterworth

Volume Hair (Cov)

Webb Ellis

West Indian Club

West Midlands Police

Westside Medical

Whitehall Coffee

Windmill

Woodland Tavern (Leam)