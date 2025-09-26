Rugby businesses invited to get quacking for life-saving cancer campaign
Fundraising champion Tracie Townsend-Mills, who has terminal cancer, is encouraging people to check their bodies on the 17th of every month.
She is the driving force behind ‘Check Your Ducks’, raising awareness of just how important it is to check your ‘ducks’ for early signs of cancer.
Tracie, who lives in Rugby, is inviting outlets to have a basket of ducks on display to sell.
She said: “Together, we’re spreading the word, saving lives, and showing the power of community support.
"Ducks are available at each location for a minimum donation of £1 and every pound helps us keep raising awareness.
"Let’s keep this campaign flying and quack the message far and wide by sharing this post, supporting local, and help us keep spreading awareness.”
TV presenter Lorraine Kelly (pictured) sent Tracie some positive words and is behind their message which is: check yourself; check your loved ones; check in with your GP for any signs or symptoms that could be cancer.
Get your ducks here:
Ade Spuds
Artist and Co
Bairstow Eves Coventry
Barley Mow
Beauty Co
Belle Peau
Bespoke Hair
Bilton Post Office
Bilton School
Binkys Boutique
Bird & Poultry Supplies
Blended - Paige Dunkley
Brownlands Nursing Home
BT Tyres
Butlers Mews Care Home
Cadent
Café Roj
Cathy Price
Cemex
Charles Trent
Clifton Inn
Concept Beuaty
Co-op (hillmorton)
Crow Pie
Crowhurst Gale
Denise Cleary - Hairdressers
Eastlands Primary - Laura
Enigma
Experience Hair Design (& Britta)
Florence Bridal
Gurtis Beauty
Gymophobics
Hair Barn
Hair by Jackie of Coleshill
Hickorys
Hilmorton Ex Servicemans
Hope Clothing
Hope Newsagents
Jeans Flowers
Joseph Morris Butcher
Kate Webb - Hairdressers
Kitchen 126 - Shop 1
Kitchen 126 - Shop 2
Kym-Lee Hair (Beyond/Infinity)
Lilbourne Care Home
Lynn Phipps
M and M jewellers
Millenium Hair
Monarch Carpets - Rugby
Myton
Nail Retreat
Natasha Warmington (Maple Unit)
Nationwide Windows
Nicola Rigby - Teacher
Nurse Louise Aesthetics
Onley Prison
Phoenix
Pickle and Pie
Plant Me Happy
Reflections
Revel Funeral Home
Rhi Beauty
Roisin Brandish Beauty
Rugby Tap
Rugby Town FC
Rye Hill
Sammie Lou Bridal
Utopia
Scallywags
Shine A Light
Snowflake/Earl Street
Spiritual Church
St Andrews RFC
Stratford Caravan Park
Tanning Shop
Terrcotta
The Bear
The Bell
The Bridal Gallery
The Bull Clifton
The Courthouse
The Cuppa Coffee - Dunchurch
The George Bilton
The Hair Shack
The Raglan
The Railway Club
The Rose Room
The Stottie Shop
The Windmill
The Workers
Traceys Beauty
Treacles
Vietta - Lutterworth
Volume Hair (Cov)
Webb Ellis
West Indian Club
West Midlands Police
Westside Medical
Whitehall Coffee
Windmill
Woodland Tavern (Leam)