Rugby businesses invited to spread a little love in the town

Closing dates for entries is February 9
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Rugby businesses are invited to spread a little love in the town and get dressed up for Valentine’s Day.

Rugby First wants to see shops getting creative in time for February 14.

They have until Friday, February 9, to take part in the Valentine’s Window Competition.

A library picture of one of the shops decorated for Valentine's Day.A library picture of one of the shops decorated for Valentine's Day.
For further information or to register your entry email [email protected]

Share your romantic window display with the Rugby Advertiser and Warwickshire World. Email [email protected] with your pictures.

