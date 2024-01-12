Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby businesses are invited to spread a little love in the town and get dressed up for Valentine’s Day.

Rugby First wants to see shops getting creative in time for February 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have until Friday, February 9, to take part in the Valentine’s Window Competition.

A library picture of one of the shops decorated for Valentine's Day.

For further information or to register your entry email [email protected]