Rugby 'buzzing' with excitement as mum Charlotte leads Queen's Baton Relay through town

Cheering crowds lined the streets of Rugby to watch bereavement charity founder Charlotte Jolliffe lead the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay into town (yesterday).

The Baton visited the West Midlands and Warwickshire on the 17th day of its 25-day journey through England in the final run-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

And it was Charlotte’s turn to be in the spotlight as she led the relay through Caldecott Park with support from the people of Rugby.

Charlotte founded bereavement support charity Freddie’s Wish in honour of her son who died in a car crash aged just 13 months.

Onlooker Kate Harris said: “It was very exciting to see the baton torch.

“It was a great turn out and a brilliant atmosphere.”

June Bailey told this paper: “We had a lovely time at Caldecott Park watching the Queen’s Baton Relay coming to Rugby.

“There was lots of activities for the children and music from the bandstand.”

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from 28 July until 8 August 2022, will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to put the city, the region, and its people on the global stage.

The Games is already proving to be a catalyst for transformation across the West Midlands, attracting new investment and funding, creating jobs and apprenticeships for local people and new opportunities for local businesses, as well as accelerating projects that will ensure the region is ready to host a fantastic sports and cultural celebration.

1. Meet the mascot The mascot was a big hit. Photo: Jacky Plumb Photo Sales

2. Fun in the park Smiling crowds enjoy the day. Photo: Deeanna Woodbridge Photo Sales

3. Roaring good fun Familes turned out to enjoy the historic event. Photo: Betty Groocock Photo Sales