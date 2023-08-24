Rugby care home raises money for local charities

Overslade House staff and residents were in attendance at Draycote Water to raise money for local charities by selling books and knitted toys, bags and purses.

It was a wonderful day at Draycote Water with many families enjoying the sunshine.

Overslade House were out meeting the local community to raise more money for children living with cancer and also the Alzheimer’s Association. We are also hoping to donate to local animal charities and will be holding a Christmas Fayre on the 20th December to raise more money and everybody is welcome.

Residents Dot, Carol and Resident Ambassador Ann came along to help. Also many thanks to relatives who helped by selling books, knitting lovely toys and bags and also handing out cakes made by our hospitality team. Residents also handed out Goodie bags. We were very lucky to bump into Deputy Mayor Simon Ward who stopped for a chat. Our balloons also went to good homes as they were handed out at the end of the day to all the children.

Deputy Mayor, Simon Ward, General Manager Violeta Baesu and resident Carol Dobinson

Violeta Baesu Senior General Manager at Overslade House care home, said: “This has been a wonderful day and we are delighted to be able to raise money for such good causes. Resident Carol said” it has been lovely to see all the children and we are so happy to be raising money for charities close to our hearts”.

