Rugby care home receives ‘Good’ rating from health inspectors

Staff and residents at a Rugby care home are celebrating after receiving an ‘Good’ rating from health inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission praised Anya Court Care Home in Dunchurch Road for their ‘positive and person-centred culture’ and five out of the five key areas reviewed were rated as ‘Good.’

The residential and dementia home was rated as ‘Good’ in the areas of ‘safe,’ ‘effective’ ‘caring’ ‘responsive’ and ‘well led.’

The unannounced inspection took place on August 23 and the report, that was published on September 23, said: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

General manager at Anya Court, Michelle Sides, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that our recent CQC Inspection met all the regulatory requirements and Anya Court has been rated Good in all five categories. Anya Court lives by Hallmark’s Charter to create communities that enhance the quality of life of our residents and their families, valuing people and our relationships with them.

“I am so proud of the team here at Anya Court who over the past 18 months through their dedication and commitment have strived to ensure we deliver the standard of care expected of us. It is an honour to lead them, they are amazing to work with and I have never

doubted their ability to achieve this Good result.”

