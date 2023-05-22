Heart-warming experience for staff and residents at Anya Court

Residents from Anya Court Care Home in Rugby took a trip down memory lane as part of Dementia Awareness Week.

Organisers said celebrations were filled with smiles, fun, laughter, good food, music, exercise and sunshine.

One of the residents, Efthymios Phedon, known as Tim, was born in Cyprus. He moved to the UK aged 17 (1955) with £10 in his pocket to enable him to get from the port over to his uncle’s in Coventry.

In 1977 Tim opened Hillmorton Fish Saloon. Tim’s passion for business and his family really shined through and he ended up being recognised for the TV big fish night in the 1980s.

Tim became part of the Greek Orthodox Church. In 1985 he was elected president. Tim would go on to play a huge role in the church and raise so much money to help build a school.

Tim returned to the chip shop to cook fish and chips for all his friends last week.

With the support of the Anya Court team, Tim and his family will cook fish and chips at the home once a month.

Another resident, Phyliss, took a trip down memory lane at The Windmill Inn reliving her landlady days.

The Anya Court team, in partnership with Rugby Free Secondary School, held two Q&A sessions with their year 10 and 12 students.

Sue Mitchell, Lifestyles Lead at Anya Court in Dunchurch Road, said: “The rest of the week was filled with smiles, fun ,laughter, good food, music, exercise and the sun even shone for us.”

1 . Happy fryer Tim's back cooking fish and chips again. Photo: AC

2 . School partnership With students from Rugby Free Secondary School. Photo: AC

3 . Horsing around Enjoying a day at Woodbine Stables. Photo: AC

4 . Cheers! Having a drink at The Windmill. Photo: AC

