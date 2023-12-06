Rugby care home to close leaving vulnerable residents facing uncertain future

“I truly love all the residents like family and it’s heartbreaking to find out that it’s closing”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vulnerable residents at a Rugby care home face an uncertain future after being told Jim Gillespie House will close for good.

Heartbroken families say their relatives will now have to find a new home after this week’s announcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A consultation started in May about the long-term future of Jim Gillespie House, owned by Abbeyfield.

The care home will close.

A spokesman for Abbeyfield said: “This followed an extensive independent review which determined the home was no longer financially sustainable over the long-term and would need significant renovation work to modernise it in order to meet the standards expected by both prospective residents and regulators, now and in the future.

“Over the past few months, we’ve spoken at length with residents, families, staff, stakeholders and other organisations about the different options available that may be able to keep the home open and serving the community. We have been very proactive in our approach, contacting other care providers, both locally and nationally, as well as other potentially interested parties and discussing the challenges we face with our Local Authority partners.”

They have been unable to find a long-term solution and have made the decision to close Jim Gillespie House.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spokesman added: “We know this will be extremely disappointing and unwelcome news for our residents and everyone affected. As a charity, we never want to close a any of our homes, however, part of being a responsible organisation is recognising when you need to make a difficult decision, and this is one of those occasions.

“Our priority now is to provide affected residents and colleagues with the support they need to find alternative accommodation and job opportunities. The closure process will be carried out as soon as is practically possible in the New Year, once residents have found a new home that meets their needs and where they will be happy.”

Hundreds of people signed a petition to stop the plans.

Sophie Wilkins, who was one of the campaigners, said: “It’s so cruel. Residents, their families and staff have all been in tears and are shocked by the news we've been given.

“Right now, there's a significant number of residents living at Jim Gillespie who are unsure of their future, unsure of where to go, unsure of whether they are going to have to start all over and unsure as to whether they will ever see their friends again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teigan Wesson is a volunteer at the home, in Dunchurch Road.

She said: “Jim Gillespie is an amazing home. The residents thrived there and so did I.