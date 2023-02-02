Rugby carer steps up campaign to stop 'vital' meals on wheels service being axed in county

Daughter launches campaign to help people like her 94-year-old mother who is nearly blind and has dementia

A Rugby woman has stepped up her fight to help people like her 94-year-old mother who is losing a ‘vital’ care service.

Dr Gillian Ward has collected scores of supporters for her petition to stop Warwickshire County Council axing their meals on wheels service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The decision was made after provider Apetito annonced they wouldn’t be continuing after May.

People are struggling with care service cuts. Getty Images.

Dr Ward, who looks after her mother, who is nearly blind and has dementia, said: “This decision will directly affect hundreds of older and vulnerable people who use this service.

“This service cut may mean that people can no longer stay at home and will need to move into care, putting extra strain on the NHS and stretched care services, and potentially lead to ill health or death.”

Her mum was told to try 'take aways or frozen meals' when the service stops.

Dr Ward needs 10,000 signatures for a response from parliament and 100,000 for a debate by August 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She is encouraging people to sign.

“Provision of a meals on wheels service is not a statutory service requirement and Local Authorities in England do not have to provide this service,” she said.

"I want the Government to require local authorities to offer a service providing hot food to the oldest and most vulnerable people at home.”

She contacted Rugby MP Mark Pawsey who has written to Helen Whateley, Minister for Social Care, asking her to consider putting the service on a statutory footing. They are waiting for a response.

Dr Ward said: “This service cut will have a devastating impact on Rugby residents and their families, plus our already overwhelmed care.

"Apparently the Meals on Wheels service is no longer ‘commercially viable’. As the only available service, this is a shameful decision and will directly affect the health and well-being of hundreds of older and vulnerable people.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What do you think about the service cut? Email [email protected] and tell us your thoughts.