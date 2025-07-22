Rugby celebrates community heroes who dedicate their time, energy and passion to supporting others

A heartfelt evening of celebration, gratitude and inspiration took place at the Benn Hall as Warwickshire and Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA) hosted the Rugby Volunteer Recognition Event.

It brought together individuals and groups from across the borough who dedicate their time, energy and passion to supporting others in their communities.

Hosted by the team from CAVA the evening recognised the outstanding contributions made by local volunteers across a variety of categories, from environmental and arts initiatives to health and wellbeing, youth empowerment and community cohesion.

Tracy Southam, Area Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome such an incredible range of individuals andorganisations to tonight’s event.

“These volunteers are the backbone of our communities – giving so much, often without seeking any recognition. This evening is about taking the time to say thank you.”

The ceremony, held earlier this month, was attended by esteemed guests including Karen Lynch, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, and Clare Sawdon, Deputy Lieutenant of Warwickshire and committee member for the King’s Award for Volunteering, who both paid tribute to the remarkable spirit of local volunteers.

Categories celebrated during the evening included: Green Action – honouring environmental champions such as Rugby Eco Hub & Repair Café, CW Mind Gardener and Wolston St Margaret’s Primary School; Community Champion – recognising stalwarts like Peter Robinson and Alun Reed for their selfless service; Arts in Action – highlighting the impact of creative volunteers from Rugby Library and Rugby Art Gallery & Museum; Inspiring Young Lives – showcasing dedicated youth volunteers including the Girl Guiding Commissioner Team and Barnardo’s volunteers; Heart of Health – applauding those enhancing health and wellbeing through charities such as Shine a Light, Friends of St Cross and Warwickshire Vision Support; Healthy Communities – celebrating sporting support volunteers including the Claremont Walking Football group and Rugby Parkrun’s Brian Goodfellow; Faith in Action – recognising faith-led service from organisations like Harvest Fellowship Church, Christians Against Poverty, Rugby Street Pastors and Hope4; Paws and Purpose – honouring animal welfare champions from Pawprints Dog Rescue; Connecting Communities – celebrating those helping to bridge gaps in society, including Warwickshire Pride, Future’s Unlocked, Health Exchange and St Oswald’s Church and the Benn Partnership Centre.

The evening culminated in a special recognition for Outstanding Contribution, awarded to Phillip Freeman BEM, a tireless community leader who has volunteered across five different groups in Dunchurch for over 30 years.

Phillip was also recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list for 2025.

The event was supported by valued partners and local businesses including Warwickshire County Council, Rugby Borough Council, Sharp Business Systems

UK, and the Rugby and Hinckley Building Society.

The CAVA team extended thanks to Amy for her dedication in coordinating the event, and to Benn Hall for hosting the celebration.

