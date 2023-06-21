Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke attended celebrations to mark the official launch of a permanent community Warm Hub in the town.

The launch took place at the Benn Partnership Centre team on Thursday.

Cllr O’Rourke was joined by community representatives, including rural charity WRCC (Warwickshire Rural Community Council) and fuel poverty charity National Energy Action.

Benn Partnership Centre Trustee Joyce Woodings and Centre Manager Vivien Kajoro, with Councilor Maggie O’Rourke, Mayor of Rugby, Councillor Richard Harrington, Michelle Gravatt, WCC, back row [L-R] Jackie Holcroft, WRCC, Andy Littlewood, NEA, Rugby PC Guy Mountford, and Dean Hamilton, WRCC.

She said: “It’s so important for Rugby residents to have safe, inclusive community places like the Benn Partnership Centre, where they can connect with others and be signposted to a wide range of services. Congratulations to the centre for becoming a permanent community Warm Hub.”

Becoming a member of WRCC’s Warm Hubs network (which extends across Warwickshire and Solihull) means that the Benn Partnership Centre can access more support with Community Energy Champion training, more community transport support and extra slow cookers all being on the menu.

The centre is also planning to launch a free community café on Friday mornings.

Vivien Kajoro, Benn Partnership Centre Manager, added: “We’re thrilled to work with WRCC, to offer services all year round to the most vulnerable people of our community. We’re open every day of the week and everyone is welcome to drop in for a chat.

"We’ll help you with IT, filling in forms and signpost you to others for more help where needed. Our social group and friendly volunteers meet up on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm – why not join us for a free cuppa and cookies, or even stop for lunch? We also host community groups like our Thursday Art Group run by Rugby Art Gallery and Museum – and If you’d like to start a social group and teach us new skills, we have free rooms every Friday. We look forward to seeing you.”

Jackie Holcroft, WRCC Warm Hubs Manager, said: “The centre is a real community asset and the fantastic team here do so much to support people in Rugby. We look forward to collaborating with you for a long time to come.”

The Benn Partnership Centre, Railway Terrace, Rugby CV21 3HR is open daily from 9am–5pm. Email [email protected]

