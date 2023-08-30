Register
Rugby chaplain wins award for exceptional contribution to seriously ill children

Nell Cockell was selected from hundreds of nominations from across the UK to win the category of ‘Outstanding Professional’
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 09:14 BST

Rugby Chaplain Nell Cockell has won an award for her exceptional contribution to seriously ill children in the county.

She was selected from hundreds of entries to win the prestigious national 2023 WellChild Awards.

Nell was nominated by her colleague Dr Cheryl Adams, and will be off to collect her ‘Outstanding Professional’ award in London on September 7.

Nell Cockell
Nell Cockell

She works across the whole of Warwickshire to provide support to children, young people and their families who have been given a life-limiting diagnosis.

Nell, who is ‘thrilled’ with her award, has also provided emotional support for her colleagues who work within palliative and complex care for children through difficult times.

Dr Adams said: “Nell’s work is such an important part of the care given to the children, young people and families we look after and yet is often unnoticed due to its nature. Winning this WellChild award will highlight how important it is that this support is available to those who need it.

"I also hope it will inspire other chaplaincies, teams, and trusts to prioritise timely provision of pastoral support and show what is possible.”

WellChild Chief Executive, Matt James said the awards help shine a light on the dedication of those around them.

He said: "This can range from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the best chance to thrive in life.”

