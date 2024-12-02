Rugby charity shop celebrates funding more than 700 life-saving missions

A Rugby charity shop has helped fund more than 700 life-saving missions since it opened its doors in the town centre.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) store first launched in 2010.

Over the past 14 years the store has generated £1,230,463, ensuring the charity can continue to provide critical care across Warwickshire and further afield.

This flagship store in High Street has enabled the charity to add more than 50 stores to its portfolio, which have helped to generate vital income.

The shop in Rugby.

The store has received 49,421 bags of donated goods, but still needs help to continue.

Store Manager Elouise Merryweather said: “We would like to thank everyone in the local community who has supported us over the past 14 years.

“We would like to encourage everyone to continue donating pre-loved items such as bric-a-brac, clothing and toys as this helps to keep our crews flying 24/7, 365 days per year.”