Meet the Mr Men and Little Miss characters.
Meet the Mr Men and Little Miss characters.
Meet the Mr Men and Little Miss characters.

Rugby children bring book characters to life as part of annual literary celebration

World Book Day 2023

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
2 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 11:01am

Children in Rugby have been celebrating their love of books and stories for World Book Day.

We asked for your pictures – and you certainly delivered.

Featured are pupils and staff from Henry Hinde Junior School who dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Thursday’s fun included a class of bees, a whole year group of Mr Men and Little Miss and some fantastic Mr Foxes.

Jennie Nurse, Principal at Henry Hinde Junior School, part of Transforming Lives Educational Trust, said: “World Book Day is one of our favourite days in the school calendar, giving us the opportunity to promote and celebrate the benefits of reading in a really joyful way.

“Once again the children had a fabulous day, developing their love of reading together.”

World Book Day takes place annually on the first Thursday in March and is the biggest celebration of its kind.

We’ve also included pictures you sent on Facebook. Take a look...

Colourful elephant.

1. Excellent Elmer

Colourful elephant.

Photo: HHS

Hope Henry Hinde students got to enjoy some chocolate too.

2. In a world of pure imagination...

Hope Henry Hinde students got to enjoy some chocolate too.

Photo: HHS

Colourful outfit at Henry Hinde.

3. Lighting up school

Colourful outfit at Henry Hinde.

Photo: HHS

One cool character.

4. Cool Elsa

One cool character.

Photo: HHS

