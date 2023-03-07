World Book Day 2023

Children in Rugby have been celebrating their love of books and stories for World Book Day.

We asked for your pictures – and you certainly delivered.

Featured are pupils and staff from Henry Hinde Junior School who dressed up as their favourite book characters.

Thursday’s fun included a class of bees, a whole year group of Mr Men and Little Miss and some fantastic Mr Foxes.

Jennie Nurse, Principal at Henry Hinde Junior School, part of Transforming Lives Educational Trust, said: “World Book Day is one of our favourite days in the school calendar, giving us the opportunity to promote and celebrate the benefits of reading in a really joyful way.

“Once again the children had a fabulous day, developing their love of reading together.”

World Book Day takes place annually on the first Thursday in March and is the biggest celebration of its kind.

We’ve also included pictures you sent on Facebook. Take a look...

