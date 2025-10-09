Rugby chippy is giving away free meals and helping food charity

A Rugby chippy is giving away free meals and helping the town’s Hope4 charity.

Fish Plus, in Bilton Road, is offering customers the choice of sausage and chips or fish cake and chips between noon and 2pm on Sunday, October 26.

Andreas Kattou, who owns the business with his mother Angela, said: “We’re doing it just to say thank you to all of our amazing customers for their continuous support and love.

"We do truly appreciate it and we thought we could do a little something to give back.”

Andreas Kattou and.Diamandis Gregoriou, known as Dee, at Fish Plus in Rugby.

There will be a donation box on the counter and any money collected will be given to Hope4 Rugby for food donations in the community.

Hope4 is a charity in Rugby, working with homeless and temporarily housed people and those in food poverty.

