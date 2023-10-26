Rugby chippy serves up 10,000 free meals to hungry families in borough

“We are so proud that we can be a part of that support and to all you guys that put your hard earned money towards Sharing is Caring”

Community-minded staff at a Rugby chippy have now served 10,000 free meals to people in need.

The food has been donated by Fish Plus through the Sharing is Caring project.

Owners Andreas Kattou and Diamandis Gregoriou, known as Dee, have helped feed thousands of hungry mouths in the borough.

Winning team - Andreas and Dee.

Andreas said it’s taken two years to reach the 10,000 mark.

He said: “Many of our meals are given to the homeless shelter and Rugby Foodbank, which are then distributed to families all across Rugby who really need the support.

“We are so proud that we can be a part of that support and we would like to thank all of our wonderful customers who put their hard earned money towards Sharing is Caring.”

He said his parents opened the doors of Fish Plus, in Bilton Road, just over 20 years ago. Andreas joined three months after and now marks his 20th anniversary with the business.

"Dee has also been with us a year so there’s lots to celebrate,” Andreas added.