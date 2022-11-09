Rugby Christmas lights switch-on set to be a sparkling affair for all the family

Dazzling festive fun in Rugby town centre.

Rugby town centre will be lit up for a day of free festive family fun next Sunday (November 20).

Thousands of people are expected to enjoy the lights and Christmas celebrations from noon – 6pm.

The family annual event, organised by Rugby First, will take place between noon and 6pm and includes a packed programme of live music and dance.

Attractions include a funfair, children’s entertainment, Santa’s Grotto, street food, stalls, plus a spectacular firework display that will bring the event to a close.

Activities will take place in North Street, Church Street, Market Place, Regent Street, Henry Street, Albert Street, Bank Street and other areas of the town centre.

Jo Kemp, Rugby First Operations Director, said: “The Christmas Light Switch-On is the biggest annual event in Rugby town centre. Thousands of people come into the town to enjoy the event and provide a much-welcomed boost to the town centre economy, through shopping, eating and drinking – a great way to support the local business community.

“The town centre is a great place to pick up your Christmas gifts, with a fantastic choice of national and independent stores offering a wide variety of interesting and unique gifts for friends and family.”

Refreshments will be available to warm guests on the day.

Jo added: “We have some great food and drink offers from the many cafes, pubs, and restaurants in the town centre.”