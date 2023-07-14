“I’ve also got autism, ADHD and dyslexia which means I struggle to concentrate in English, but I’m getting a lot better and I’ve actually achieved A*s in every unit”

A Rugby College student with autism, ADHD and dyslexia has overcome personal challenges to win an award.

Health and social care student Molly O’Reilly has been named Student of the Year at Rugby College.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has also been presented with the Health and Social Care and Early Years Commitment to Learning award.

Molly with her award.

Around 150 people, including students, staff, parents and guardians, attended the eighth annual Further Education Student Awards ceremony held at the college, which is part of college group WCG.

Molly, who is studying Level 2 Health and Social Care at the college, was praised for her hard work and the support she shows her peers as well as overcoming personal challenges with maturity and determination.

Molly said: “I was surprised and shocked, but really happy, to win the Student of the Year Award at Rugby College.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m currently living without a dad as he’s waiting for a heart transplant, so we could get a call to go to the hospital at any time which has been really hard.

Molly with the other winners.

“I’ve also got autism, ADHD and dyslexia which means I struggle to concentrate in English, but I’m getting a lot better and I’ve actually achieved A*s in every unit.”

Molly completed a placement at Cubbington Mill Care Home and hopes to go into the care industry.

She added: “They’ve now offered me a job as an activity co-ordinator which I’ll be doing alongside my Level 3 health and social care qualification at the college next year.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tracy Gibson, Head of Department for Care, Early Years, Catering, Sport and Public Services at Rugby College, said: “Molly is a dedicated student who has been fully engaged in every topic.

“She has worked hard consistently throughout the year, always aiming for the highest grades, and has demonstrated the ability to listen and respond to feedback and has used this to develop her writing skills.