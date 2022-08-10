Rugby community saddened by sudden death of internet sensation 'Tesco cat'

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pikey the Tesco cat.

Tributes have been paid to a treasured community cat in Bilton who became a media sensation for his cheeky antics.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to pay their respects to Pikey the Tesco cat, who was recently killed in a road accident.

He belonged to the Kendrick family who gave his fans regular updates on a Facebook page.

Spot the cat among the treats.

Pikey, 21, was a familar face in the village and was well known for popping into Tesco Express for a quick nap among the cat treats.

Ashley said: “We are all devasted and still trying to process what happened. He was loved by so many people and we’ve had many nice messages about him.”

Pikey’s family made the heartbreaking decision to have him put down because his injuries were so severe.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to Chloe Williams, who is eight,” Ashley added.

Chloe with one of her rescue cats.

"She was so sad to hear about Pikey she has started a collection for Rugby Cats Protection that has already been filled once and collected and nearly half full already.”

Shoppers are invited to donate items to less-fortunate cats at the store.

A Rugby Cats Protection spokesman said: “We are so grateful that Chloe chose Rugby Cats Protection to receive the generous donations from members of the public.

“We think Chloe is an absolute star who has a heart of gold. Thank you, Chloe for organising such an incredible collection and thank you to the staff at Bilton Tesco Express for allowing this.

Relaxing at home with his family.

“The volunteers at Rugby CP were very fond of Pikey, and we were devastated when we learned that he had passed away. We all send our heartfelt condolences to Pikey's family and everyone who loved him.”