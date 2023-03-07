Rugby construction firm builds partnership with college group for better futures

Stepnell has seen a third apprentice begin their training

A Rugby construction firm is building on its partnership with Warwickshire College Group.

Stepnell, which is headquartered in Rugby, has seen a third apprentice begin their training at Moreton Morrell College.

The construction business employs over 300 people and is committed to 10 per cent of its overall workforce being apprentices or trainees.

John Colclough, Alex Burnett, Stuart West and Harvey Heise.

Stepnell took on two apprentices in the first year of the working with WCG with focuses on site carpentry and joinery – the apprentices work day-to-day from Stepnell’s joinery workshop at its head office.

Alex Burnett, 19 from Rugby, was one of the first two apprentices and has been studying his apprenticeship for more than a year. He had previously studied Level 1 and Level 2 carpentry at Rugby College.

He said: “I found out about Stepnell through a family friend and I’ve had some brilliant opportunities since joining the company. The skills I developed in my Level 2 course have helped me to get started with my apprenticeship. I’ve been able to keep learning in college, but also learn from the very experienced people in the joinery shop.”

Harvey Heise, 17, from Leamington, is the latest Stepnell apprentice to study at WCG.

He added: “I was always told by my grandad that apprenticeships were a good way to start a career and when I came across the opportunity at Stepnell I knew it was right for me.