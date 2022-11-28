Rugby council backs national campaigns to challenge abuse of women and girls

Initiative launched after woman suffered abuse at the hands of her husband. He killed her in 2012

Council backs campaign to protect girls and women.

Rugby Borough Council has backed the national Enough campaign to call time on the abuse of women and girls.

And the council has also rolled out the 'Ask for Angela' campaign at pubs, bars and restaurants in the town centre to offer reassurance to revellers during the Christmas party season.

The campaigns follow a survey conducted by the council last year in which women and girls were asked to share experiences of harassment and unwanted attention.

The Safer Streets survey also asked how safe women and girls feel, and identify specific parts of the borough which raised concerns over personal safety.

Many respondents gave detailed accounts of unwanted attention and sexual advances, and revealed locations where safety was a concern - prompting the council to join forces with Rugby First to target patrols of community wardens and town centre rangers at specific locations.

Following the survey, the council has now joined the Government's national Enough campaign, which encourages everyone to play a part in challenging abusive behaviour - be it emotional, physical, sexual or financial.

Council officers and community wardens set up a stall at the recent lights switch-on to promote the campaign, while more information has been published at www.rugby.gov.uk/enough

To support the Enough campaign, the council has joined forces with licensed premises to launch Ask for Angela, which aims to help people feel safe on a night out in the town centre.

The campaign was launched six years ago by Lincolnshire County Council and was named after Angela Crompton, who suffered abuse at the hands of her husband before he killed her in 2012.

In the event of feeling vulnerable, threatened or unsafe, anyone visiting a licensed premises which supports the campaign can simply approach a member of staff at the venue and ask for 'Angela'.

A trained member of staff can then offer help - whether reuniting with friends, calling for a taxi or alerting venue security or police.

All town venues which have backed Ask for Angela display posters promoting the campaign, while the council has supplied glass and bottle devices to participating venues which customers can use to prevent drinks from being spiked.

For more information or to sign up your premises for the campaign, visit www.rugby.gov.uk/angela

Cllr Derek Poole, deputy leader of Rugby Borough Council and portfolio holder for regulation and safety, said: "After so many women and girls came forward to share experiences of unwanted attention and harassment, we were determined to take a lead on this issue and work with our partners to be a force for positive change," Cllr Poole said.

"The Ask for Angela campaign was born out of a tragic case of domestic violence and has now been adopted across the world, with the password 'Angela' now helping thousands of people get help when feeling unsafe or vulnerable on a night out," Cllr Poole added.