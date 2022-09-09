Rugby council flag flies at half-mast as plans made to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

Cllr Seb Lowe, leader of Rugby Borough Council.

The leader of Rugby Borough Council said plans are in place to commemorate the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

In a moving tribute to the Queen, Cllr Seb Lowe said: “Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the very best of our great country, and set an example to everyone of duty, selflessness and above all compassion. “We offer our deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family, and pledge our loyalty and support to the new King.

"As a council, we will be commemorating this tragic and historic occasion over the coming days whilst the nation is in mourning. Like the rest of the people of Rugby, I am personally deeply saddened by this tremendous loss, however as Her Late Majesty herself once said, grief is the price we pay for love.

The Union Flag is flying at half-mast at Rugby Town Hall.

Rugby Borough Council issued the following statement, signed by Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret, council and Conservative group leader Coun Seb Lowe, Labour group leader Coun Maggie O’Rourke, and Liberal Democrat group leader Coun Jerry Roodhouse.

“It is with great sadness we have learned of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, Elizabeth II.

“We join everyone in the United Kingdom in extending our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family on behalf of the residents of the borough of Rugby and our thoughts are with them at this time.