Rugby courier company wins performance car contract

Tewkesbury-based Litchfield Motors’ world-renowned service and upgrade centre has been featured extensively in performance motoring press including Top Gear, Car and EVO, and boasts customers including Formula 1 bosses, Top Gear presenters, WTCC world champions, Olympic gold medallists, motoring journalists, and track day enthusiasts from all over the world.

As well as providing expertise for other large tuning firms, motorsport companies and original equipment manufacturers, including Morgan, Nissan, Praga and Subaru UK, Litchfield specialises in the fine-tuning of vehicles from marques including Audi, BMW, Ferrari, McLaren, Nissan, Mercedes, Porsche, Subaru, and Volkswagen.

Robby Abuaita, who launched as a World Options franchise partner in January 2023 from offices at The Exchange in Houlton, Rugby, has now won the contract to help the company ship high performance car parts to customers worldwide.

Robby Abuaita of World Options and Litchfield Motors Team

Mr Abuaita said: “When shipping items worldwide, it can be difficult for businesses to be sure they are using the best courier service for each shipment, especially when the optimum service can vary depending on each individual item and destination.

“World Options offers customers the opportunity to ship domestically and internationally with the likes of DHL, FedEx, UPS, TNT and more, helping them choose the right option for every shipment. Our bulk-buying power means customers pay a competitive price for their shipping, whether that be for parcels, pallets, freight transport, documents or imports, either nationally or internationally.

“Crucially, we also help with paperwork to help minimise the risk of delays with customs when shipping to different territories overseas, so we are proud to have won this contract with Litchfield Motors, which is especially exciting for me personally, as a passionate super car enthusiast myself.”

Litchfield Motors Director Iain Litchfield said: “At Litchfield, we have a diverse understanding of what makes the very best performance cars. Our reputation was originally garnered for our critically-acclaimed upgrades to the Subaru range and, more recently, the Nissan GT-R, BMW M cars and Porsche models.

“Our vast experience gained from years of successful operation has allowed us to invest in the very best facilities, training and equipment. Commercial success has seen us forge strong partnerships with the best brands in the industry and build strong relationships with the finest engineering firms in the UK.

“As an international exporter, World Options provides us the perfect solution to ensure our shipments arrive at their destinations with the fastest turnaround, using the most appropriate carrier with all paperwork sorted, and we are looking forward to working with them to maintain the highest standards of customer satisfaction into the future.”

Part of MBE Worldwide, World Options is the largest retail group of franchised shipping services companies in the UK.

In 2023, MBE Worldwide served over one million business customers worldwide through its multi-brand operations, generating €1.4 billion.