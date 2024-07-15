Rugby cycle path extension gets go ahead despite 'waste of money' claims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire County Council plans to proceed with an extended cycle route in Rugby – despite residents arguing it is a waste of money.

The idea is to stretch a shared cycle and footway from the junction of the A46 farther along the Rugby Road, enabling cyclists who are currently using the pavement to do so legally and then link up to less busy sideroads to make their way to Binley Woods.

It would see the shared space extended by around 250 metres, which would include widening the provision for pedestrians and cyclists.

More than half of the 134 respondents to the council’s consultation objected, the majority of whom identified themselves as local residents.

A view of Rugby Road, Binley Woods. Picture: Google Street View.

Among the aspects questioned were the spend, arguing it would be better used for other things such as potholes, and queries over the demand for cycling provision in the area. Impacts on traffic, roadside parking and access to the junction of Oakdale Road where the new provision would terminate were also raised.

The council’s report, authored by the county’s principal transport planner Alison Kennedy, noted that any National Highways funding would only be available for walking, wheeling and cycling improvements in Binley Woods and would not be transferable to other highways activities such as pothole repair.

“Pothole and maintenance funding is available separately and local problems can be reported on (county council) website,” it read.

On existing pavement parking problems and calls for yellow lines, the report added: “Further review by designers and road safety auditors will take place to identify additional measures to prevent continuation of pavement parking on Rugby Road and enable full width of new path to be used by people walking, wheeling and cycling.

“Parking restrictions (extension of double yellow lines) will be investigated for Oakdale Road. These will be subject to further consultation and are therefore not part of the proposals recommended for approval in this report.”

The objections meant the decision to move forward had to be ratified by the cabinet member in charge of the county’s highways, portfolio holder for transport and planning Councillor Jan Matecki (Con, Budbrooke & Bishop’s Tachbrook).

He signed it off on Monday but the project actually happening is subject to funding from National Highways. The council’s report says a decision is expected on that in August and, should the money come forward, “construction could commence in November 2024 and is expected to last for a period of approximately three months”.

It adds: “If sufficient funding is not confirmed by National Highways, then this scheme will be paused until further funding has been identified.”