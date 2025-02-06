Rugby dad shedding beard to boost life-saving blood bikes charity
Kev Goodman is hoping to raise at least £1,000 for Warwickshire and Solihull Blood Bikes.
Blood bikers are volunteer motorcyclists who transport urgent medical supplies, primarily blood, between hospitals and healthcare facilities.
Kev’s stunt will take place on Saturday, March 1, at Auntie Lolo’s Cafe in Hunters Lane, Rugby at 1pm.
He said: “I am having my beard of 25 years shaved off and everyone is invited to come along and make a cash donation to help us raise £1,000 for this great cause.
“I have had great support from Lauren at Auntie Lolo’s, my wife, daughter and two friends Ian and Tom. So far, we are at nearly £800.”
A bikers’ morning meet is taking place at Auntie Lolo's Kitchen, 3 hunters Lane CV21 1EA, on Sunday, September 29, from 10am – 1pm to raise money for the cause.
