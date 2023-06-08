A respected Rugby dance teacher has twirled her way to the top with a prestigious business award

Jaide’s Stage Studios has been awarded ‘Ballet Dance School of the Year 2023 – West Midlands’ by the ‘UK Enterprise Awards-SME News’.

Jaide Ellery-Martin’s business was chosen by a panel of independent judges after their research team gathered information from a variety of publicly accessible sources, not linked to a voting system, which is then passed to an impartial panel of judges.

Jaide's dancers are celebrating.

These judges determine individuals and companies who are most deserving of winning an award, who have gone above and beyond service to their community.

This was based on various criteria including: client retainment and dedication, innovation, online reputation, customer feedback and their business performance all found on Facebook, social media, websites and other portals of information to discover their achievements and their success levels.

Jaide Ellery-Martin, Principal of the school said she was thrilled to win.

She said: “We are really honoured and over the moon to be awarded this prestigious title, which we had also won in 2019 for ‘Dance School of the Year’ and were really surprised and shocked to receive this award. It was quite a struggle returning after being closed for almost two years throughout the Covid pandemic, and we had no idea what to expect on returning.

"We needed to gain as much maximum exposure as possible and invested into re-advertising starting with a brand new website and various social media platforms. This award will certainly help us to let everyone know we are back up and running as successfully as ever. To receive

this award is not only down to me but to my mum who does all my admin for me, my husband who is just a passing ship in the night right now but supports me so much with our little boy, and especially to my hardworking students and valued support from my parents.”

She added: “I really am so grateful to everyone.”