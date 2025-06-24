Rugby dog rescue secures grant from Battersea to help even more animals in need

A Rugby dog rescue charity has been granted significant funding to help save the lives of even more animals.

The money from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home will help Pawprints Dog Rescue recruit, onboard, and employ new staff members.

It will equip the charity with the resources needed to streamline its operations and improve the journey of rescue dogs from intake to adoption.

By integrating specific roles into the framework, Pawprints aims to enhance stability and efficiency, ensuring that the invaluable efforts of volunteers are complemented by a professional team capable of addressing the increasing complexities of dog welfare.

The ultimate goal is to help even more dogs find safety, care, and loving homes.

Pawprints founder Anita Twigger said: "We are so grateful for Battersea's support and their confidence in our work.

"This funding will allow us to address challenges both within our organisation and in the community, ensuring we can help more dogs and their families live happy, harmonious lives, and ultimately save more dogs lives."

Pawprints Dog Rescue is committed to tackling this problem at its source, ensuring fewer dogs enter the rescue system and alleviating pressure on overwhelmed facilities.

This grant from Battersea provides Pawprints Dog Rescue with the critical funding needed to make a meaningful difference in the lives of dogs and their owners within the community.

It will enable the charity to implement vital changes within the organisation, streamlining processes and fostering community outreach to address the growing challenges faced by rescue centres across the UK.

Battersea have supported Pawprints for a number of years, along with other reputable animal rescues within the sector, and have been instrumental in Pawprints’ growth through training and advice.

Roxanne Nazir, Head of Grants & Programmes at Battersea, said: “We are very proud to support Pawprints Dog Rescue and hope that this grant will help make a real difference to their vital work and continue to support dogs who need their help in Warwickshire.

"At Battersea our mission is to help improve the lives of dogs and cats, not just at our centres but across the UK and beyond. By sharing our knowledge, experiences and resources with fantastic local organisations like Pawprints Dog Rescue, together we can ensure we can achieve our shared goal of making meaningful change to the welfare of animals.”

The expanded team will play a pivotal role in ensuring smoother processes and faster transitions for dogs in need, ultimately enhancing their chances of finding loving forever homes.

A key focus of this programme is community outreach. Pawprints Dog Rescue will work directly with members of the public who are struggling with their dogs’ behaviours, providing expert guidance and actionable advice to address these issues.

By empowering dog owners with knowledge and solutions, the initiative aims to prevent dogs from being surrendered to rescue centres due to behavioural problems often stemming from a lack of understanding of their needs.

Rescue centres across the UK are overwhelmed with dogs facing temperament or behavioural challenges – an issue that could often be avoided with proper education and support for owners.

For more information about Pawprints Dog Rescue and its initiatives, visit www.pawprintsdogrescue.org For more information about Battersea, visit www.battersea.org.uk