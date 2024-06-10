Rugby engineer overcomes challenges to follow in grandad's footsteps and win award
Jamie Clarke, who works at LISI Aerospace Rugby, was awarded the Advanced Level Apprentice of the Year Award at the Enginuity Skills Awards last Wednesday.
He had to overcome several challenges to reach his career goal, among them dyslexia and several health issues.
The ceremony, run by Enginuity, the charity dedicated to closing skills gaps in UK engineering and manufacturing, was hosted by Honorary Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and award-winning broadcaster Steph McGovern.
“Engineering is important to me as my granddad was an electrical engineer,” Jamie said.
“It’s hard to put into words what winning this award means to me.”
The award recognises an apprentice whose dedication to learning and skill development has positively impacted their workplace and who serves as a role model to inspire others towards careers in engineering and manufacturing.
As a training instructor for engineering at the Sea Cadets unit in Coventry and as a STEM ambassador, Jamie is an active promoter of skills.
The judges of the 2024 awards were particularly impressed by the contributions that he made to his employer through productivity enhancements, training rig designs, safety improvements, and troubleshooting.
Lindsay Conroy, Head of Apprenticeships, UCAS, said: “By supporting young professionals like Jamie, we aim to foster a robust future for this sector by nurturing the next generation of talent.”
Ann Watson, Chief Executive of Enginuity, said: “Jamie is a great example of how young people can be inspired and engaged with careers available in engineering and manufacturing, which is what we seek to do at Enginuity.”