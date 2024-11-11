Rugby entrepreneur launches new business to help smaller companies 'harness the power of AI'

An entrepreneur from Rugby has launched a new business, designed to help smaller companies 'harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI)'.

Shannon O’Brien says her mission is to 'make advanced AI tools accessible and practical for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in Rugby, Warwickshire, and beyond'.

The 35-year-old mother is hoping to do that with her new business, fortysix ai.

“AI shouldn’t just be for large corporations,” said Shannon.

Shannon O’Brien has launched her new business, fortysix ai.

“At fortysix ai, we’re dedicated to helping smaller businesses access and utilise AI in ways that are practical, affordable, and impactful. I want local businesses to understand how AI can improve their workflows, marketing efforts, and customer experiences without feeling overwhelmed by the technology.”

Shannon also plans to develop the business to help schools and community groups.

“This is about more than just business for me. It’s about empowering our local economy and giving back to the people who make it vibrant and resilient,” she added.

For more information visit www.fortysixai.com

