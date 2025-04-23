Rugby father and daughter face gruelling challenge in honour of teenager who was born with no eyes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby father and his daughter are gearing up for this weekend’s London Marathon in honour of a teenager who was born with no eyes.

Bishop Ed Condry, 72, and daughter Fran will cover 26 miles on Sunday (April 27) to raise money for Sense.

They are taking part to celebrate Fran’s daughter Mia, who is 18 in May.

"I want to thank the charity that have stood by our family in many outstanding and practical ways for the past 18 years,” Fran said.

“Thanks to Sense, Mia is growing into the confident and independent adult that she is.”

Sense is a charity that believes that no one - no matter how complex their disabilities – should be isolated, left out, or unable to fulfil their potential.

Fran said: “The charity has provided Mia with so much practical, fun and creative support over the years. The list of how they have supported our family is endless.”

As Mia moves into adulthood, there is the possibility she could go to a college run by Sense, or eventually move into a house run by them.

Her mother went on: “I am excited, and a bit nervous, to run this race for Mia. I’m hoping that next year she’ll be doing it with us!”

It will be the bishop’s 11th marathon.

He said: “Sense works with those who are deaf or blind and who those have serious physical disabilities.

"Mia was born with no eyes and is permanently in a wheelchair. She has nevertheless done much. She has been to the theatre and to rugby matches. She sings in a choir. She has even been surfing in Wales, with her wheelchair strapped to the board.”

Sense has provided Mia with monthly sensory play sessions at home with a woman called Anne, who has been visiting her for 15 years.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/fran-condry