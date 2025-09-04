Rugby First launches fully funded skills training initiative for local businesses

Town centre initiative addresses skills gaps with comprehensive customer experience and workplace development courses

Rugby First has launched an ambitious new training programme offering fully funded business development courses to local businesses, responding directly to business community feedback highlighting the need for enhanced skills support and grant-funded opportunities.

The comprehensive 10-course programme, developed in partnership with Customer Experience Specialist Shaun Cremins CCXP from insight6 and the Warwickshire Skills Hub, combines eight specialist Customer Experience (CX) workshops, plus additional workplace safety, and mental wellbeing courses.

What’s On Offer:

Eight CX workshops led by Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP) Shaun Cremins

Two outsourced courses covering workplace safety and mental wellbeing

Access to courses at no direct cost to businesses (usual cost: up to £125+VAT per delegate, per course)

Maximum 15 participants per session ensuring interactive learning

Available to Rugby BID levy-paying businesses with up to 249 employees

The programme launches following a comprehensive Rugby First survey that revealed overwhelming demand from local businesses for enhanced skills training and better access to funded development opportunities - needs that had previously gone unmet in the town centre.

"We listened to our business community and have responded," said Linda Lowne, Director at Rugby First. "This programme represents a significant investment in business skills development for Rugby town centre, and will provide the foundation to build a stronger, more competitive business community that will, ultimately, contribute to the prosperity of the town."

The training programme is designed to deliver measurable business outcomes including improved customer satisfaction, increased revenue, and enhanced staff retention - addressing key challenges facing Rugby's retail and service sectors.

Shaun Cremins CCXP, who will lead the customer experience training, commented: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Rugby First to offer these training programmes. We're seeing businesses across the UK achieve revenue increases through improved customer experience. Rugby's businesses now have the same opportunity.”

How to Register:

Places are limited and allocated first-come, first-served. Rugby BID businesses must register by Friday 26 September 2025 to secure their place. Registration and Information:

Full programme details, course outlines, and registration forms are available online by visiting www.rugbyfirst.org