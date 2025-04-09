Rugby first responder dedicates more time to helping community thanks to new four-day week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A family-run heating and plumbing specialist in Rugby has made a pioneering decision to introduce a four-day working week for all its employees while maintaining their full salaries.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Custom Heat will roll out the initiative from March 31 to August 31 following a successful trial that showed improved staff wellbeing and minimal impact on business performance.

The company is believed to be the first in the region's heating and construction sector to implement this progressive work model.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial brought meaningful benefits to employees with diverse personal circumstances.

Simon has stepped up his volunteering thanks to new hours.

Simon Scarfe, a 56-year-old engineer who has been with the company for four years, found the extra day transformative for his community service work.

He said: “Having that extra day to breathe made a real difference,” said Simon.

"I could manage household tasks, visit my mother more, and generally not feel guilty about having a little bit of me-time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a trained community first responder (CSR), Simon has been able to significantly increase his volunteer hours.

"Before the four-day week, I'd finish work around 6.30pm in the evening and feel like I wasn't doing the first responder scheme justice by only being available for an hour or two. With Wednesdays free, I can now dedicate proper time to emergency medical response in our local community."

During his trial, Simon was able to ride along with double-crewed ambulances for full 12-hour shifts.

"The four-day week has allowed me to give back to the community in ways I simply couldn't manage before. During winter, it was challenging to balance everything, but having that midweek break particularly helped with the winter blues. It gave me the ability to do jobs at home, volunteer, and spend more time with family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 32-year-old Cezary Goman, a service and repair engineer with five years at Custom Heat, the trial arrived at a crucial time.

Cezary said: "My wife had been unwell for three years before the trial, and I was working 6-7 days a week trying to catch up on everything.

"For me, it felt like someone taking the pressure off. I could finally relax a little."

Custom Heat Managing Director Linvoln Smith said: "We've seen some remarkable benefits from our trial. Staff turnover dropped by nearly 67% compared to the same period last year, and job applications increased by 250% when we advertised positions with the four-day week benefit."