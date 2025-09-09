Rugby florist is growing - in more ways than one!

An independent Rugby florist is close to celebrating one year in her own town centre premises – after giving up teaching at the height of the Covid pandemic to start a business.

Gemma Kettle established Teapot Flowers in 2020 as home-based business selling domestically grown flowers, to cut down on the carbon-footprint compared to importing them.

Her cousin – Jane – who Gemma describes as one of her biggest cheerleaders offered land on a small holding to grow the flowers for all occasions, from weddings to funerals.

And, as well as selling flowers to a range of customers, Gemma wanted to run more workshops as she called on her teaching roots and so began the search for premises.

At a similar time, she got in touch with the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce to see if there was any support available to help her move the company forward.

She was assigned to business adviser Saffron Medway through the Business Resilience and Growth programme. Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Business Support forms part of the Business Growth Warwickshire programme. It is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

The programme is funded by UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Warwickshire County Council. Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024. Warwickshire’s allocation of UKSPF is supporting a package of communities & place, business support, and people & skills activities in 2025/26 (warwickshire.gov.uk/ukspf).

Saffron immediately recognised that juggling running the business at home alongside completing orders was putting a strain on Gemma and supported with time management strategies.

She also focused on marketing and communications strategies as well as instilling confidence that Gemma was getting her pricing right for high-end, British grown flowers.

Comprehensive marketing, business and financial plans were developed and Gemma’s trusty cousin, Jane, found the perfect location for the business on Railway Terrace in Rugby town centre.

It has seen business generally increase but means Gemma can stage more workshops that have grown in popularity.

She said: “I’d been a teacher for 16 years and during the pandemic I decided it was time to move on from it.

“I’d got an allotment and I realised that I was meant to be outside and the idea of becoming a florist – but one that’s focused very much on sustainability – was born.

“Having learnt my skills from Sue of Garden Gate Flowers, I was working from home during the pandemic but that was from my cellar and, increasingly, it was becoming unmanageable.

“I also wanted to find more customers because I was too reliant on word of mouth.

“Saffron was absolutely brilliant. She got who I was and what I was trying to achieve as a business because she’d done it herself in a similar sector.

“She gave me lots of practical support around marketing and finance, but it was the confidence she gave me that was the biggest help. It made me believe that I could do it.

“I wanted to be different. The flowers are grown just four miles from ‘The Studio’ and while I do buy from other growers and wholesalers, the carbon footprint is reduced massively.

“Of course, you question whether you are doing the right thing when you give up a job you’ve been in for so many years but I am so glad I did it and it’s great to be celebrating one year in Rugby town centre.”

Saffron said: “I am so pleased to see all of the work that Gemma has put in paying off.

“It’s not easy starting a business – especially during the pandemic and when you are committed so clearly to a sustainable, ethical way of working.

“But Gemma has taken on all of the advice and support and I am confident she can continue to grow – in more ways than one!”

Councillor Rob Howard, Portfolio Holder for Economy, said: “Dedicated support from the Business Resilience and Growth programme has provided local business owner Gemma with the dedicated and tailored support that she needed to help her business grow.

“It’s great to see the impact of these programmes and how the one-to-one support means that each business owner is able to receive bespoke support for them. This has led to Gemma finding her first premises in Rugby town centre and she is now diversifying and offering workshops within her floristry shop.”

Councillor Louise Robinson, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, digital and communications, said: “It was a big step for Gemma to leave the teaching profession and launch her own business during the pandemic, but her business quickly found its feet and she recognised the need for support in order to take Teapot Flowers to the next level.

“In addition to the practical advice on developing marketing, financial and business plans, the Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Programme was able to give Gemma the confidence to grow her business and make the move from her cellar to her own premises in the town centre.”

To find out more about the programme and your businesses eligibility please go to cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/business-resilience-and-growth/