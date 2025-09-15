Rugby florist relaunches floral business set up in memory of her mum - to help others ‘find some brightness in the dark’

A Rugby florist has relaunched the floral business she set up in memory of her mum.

The relaunch of Rosie Blooms comes at a poignant time for Nicole Scott, as it fell on her 40th birthday on September 4 – close to her late mother’s birthday on September 16.

Named in tribute to her mum, Rosie Blooms was first launched on Mother’s Day 2024, turning what could have been a day of sadness into one of love and positivity.

“By softening Rose to Rosie and pairing it with Blooms, I wanted a name that honoured my mum’s memory while celebrating growth, new beginnings, and the beauty of connection,” she said.

Alongside her recent flower business, Nicole has dedicated 20 years to nursing in mental health.

Following the loss of her mum in 2023, she found hope and comfort in small acts of kindness – especially flowers.

“They lifted me in difficult moments and gave me hope for brighter days,” she added.