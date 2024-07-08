Rugby food guru and business champion shortlisted for two national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rugby PR consultant and food blogger has been shortlisted in two categories of a national awards programme celebrating small businesses.

Ellen Manning Media, the business founded by journalist Ellen Manning has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Small Business Awards, which celebrates and champions entrepreneurs, small and micro businesses.

Ellen Manning Media covers Ellen’s work as a PR consultant, operating as EMPR, as well as her work as a writer and food blogger dubbed ‘Eat with Ellen’.

The business prides itself on supporting local businesses across Warwickshire, helping them to spread the word and gain new customers through media coverage as well as championing the region’s food and drink scene.

Ellen Manning.

Ellen Manning Media has been announced as a finalist in the Professional Services category of the Small Business Awards’ West Midlands Awards, which celebrates businesses that offer specialised and expert professional services and B2B services.

She has also been shortlisted in the Business Owner Finalists category, honouring individuals who have shown exceptional management skills,

strategic vision, and a commitment to the success of their business.

The accolade comes in the same year Ellen Manning Media/EMPR marked its eighth anniversary helping businesses in and around Warwickshire tell their stories via the media.

Ellen said: “Like any small business owner, deciding to go it alone was a huge leap of faith for me, and hasn’t been without its challenges in the last eight years, but to be shortlisted for these awards is a reminder of how much I’ve achieved in that time and also how many great small businesses there areout there, just quietly doing their thing to little fanfare or recognition.

“All I wanted to do when I set up Ellen Manning Media was to tell great stories and champion businesses across the Midlands, either through the PR services I offer via EMPR, or through my blog Eat with Ellen.

"I think there’s a joy in small businesses, and love that I can offer a personal, dynamic but effective service to my clients without being a big business.

