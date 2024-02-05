Rugby fundraiser is urging people to be bowel aware after losing mother to cancer
A Rugby fundraiser who lost her mother to bowel cancer is urging people to be aware of the symptoms.
Natalie Horrex now raises funds and awareness in the hope of saving others from going through the same heartache.
She said: “I lost my mum to bowel cancer when I was eight years old.
“Since then I have tested positive for a condition called FAP, which increases your risk of developing bowel cancer.”
Natalie had a sub total colectomy in 2011 to remove nearly all of her bowel.
"The symptoms of FAP are similar to the symptoms of bowel cancer itself,” she added.
They include blood in the stool, unexplained diarrhea, constipation, abdominal cramps, decrease in size or caliber of stool, gas pain, bloating, fullness, unexplained weight loss and lethargy and vomiting.
"I had no symptoms,” Natalie added.
“I’m so thankful I was tested after I lost my mum and that’s how it was found.”
Natalie raises funds for Bowel Cancer UK and has taken part in two Edinburgh half marathons to date.
“I then choose an additional charity too,” she added.
"Last year I raised for Bowel Cancer UK and Myton Hospices; this year is for Bowel Cancer UK and Hope4.”
She holds quizzes and small business events in Rugby and said doing something positive helps with her healing journey.
“I will be running London Landmarks Half Marathon on behalf of Hope4 Rugby in April too,” Natalie added.
“My fundraising helps me a lot and also raises vital awareness.”
She is organising a Charity Small Business Fayre at Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club, Bruce Williams Way, this coming Saturday (February 10) from 10am-2pm.
There will be stalls and tombola. Admission is free. She is holding another fayre and quiz in March. For more information, email [email protected]