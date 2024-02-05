Rugby fundraiser is urging people to be bowel aware after losing mother to cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby fundraiser who lost her mother to bowel cancer is urging people to be aware of the symptoms.

Natalie Horrex now raises funds and awareness in the hope of saving others from going through the same heartache.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I lost my mum to bowel cancer when I was eight years old.

Natalie Horrex.

“Since then I have tested positive for a condition called FAP, which increases your risk of developing bowel cancer.”

Natalie had a sub total colectomy in 2011 to remove nearly all of her bowel.

"The symptoms of FAP are similar to the symptoms of bowel cancer itself,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They include blood in the stool, unexplained diarrhea, constipation, abdominal cramps, decrease in size or caliber of stool, gas pain, bloating, fullness, unexplained weight loss and lethargy and vomiting.

The small business event takes place on Saturday, February 10.

"I had no symptoms,” Natalie added.

“I’m so thankful I was tested after I lost my mum and that’s how it was found.”

Natalie raises funds for Bowel Cancer UK and has taken part in two Edinburgh half marathons to date.

“I then choose an additional charity too,” she added.

Another event takes place on March 17.

"Last year I raised for Bowel Cancer UK and Myton Hospices; this year is for Bowel Cancer UK and Hope4.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She holds quizzes and small business events in Rugby and said doing something positive helps with her healing journey.

“I will be running London Landmarks Half Marathon on behalf of Hope4 Rugby in April too,” Natalie added.

“My fundraising helps me a lot and also raises vital awareness.”

A quiz night is being held on March 7.

She is organising a Charity Small Business Fayre at Rugby Thornfield Indoor Bowls Club, Bruce Williams Way, this coming Saturday (February 10) from 10am-2pm.